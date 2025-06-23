Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.