Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 31,026 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 416.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,536 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after acquiring an additional 649,012 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,626,000 after acquiring an additional 955,079 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,712,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,221 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

