Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $936.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.