Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 411 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

ROP opened at $561.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.04.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

