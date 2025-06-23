Amarillo National Bank Has $29.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

