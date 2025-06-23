Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $532.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.