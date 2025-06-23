Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $31.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,275,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $269.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

