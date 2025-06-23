Vantage Point Financial LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vantage Point Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $189.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.