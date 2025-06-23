Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.35. 900,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,859. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,609,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.