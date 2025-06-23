PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 32180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

PROS Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $671.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.03.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $23,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,141 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 939.7% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 727,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 657,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $6,447,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.