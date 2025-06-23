Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys 4,081 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFAU opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

