TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FTSL opened at $46.01 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
