iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Position Lessened by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.