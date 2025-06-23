Telefonica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,771% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonica
Telefonica Price Performance
NYSE TEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 111,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,860. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Telefonica Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.
About Telefonica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Further Reading
