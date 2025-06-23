SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

