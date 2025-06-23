Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 7,631 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

BSCW opened at $20.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

