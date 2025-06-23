5T Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

5T Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.