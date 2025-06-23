6,263 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,012.19. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

