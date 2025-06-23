Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $218.48 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

