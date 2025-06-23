Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.2% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $3,867,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $178.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $181.65.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

