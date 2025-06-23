Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,271 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $35,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

