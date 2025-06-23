Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $108,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,502.22. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Lamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Patrick Lamy sold 875 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $47,766.25.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Patrick Lamy sold 919 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $49,626.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $201,240.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Patrick Lamy sold 8,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $339,920.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

