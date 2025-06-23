Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,735,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $377.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $386.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

