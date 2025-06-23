Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 20,611,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,654,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 111,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

