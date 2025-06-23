RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,068,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,897,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

