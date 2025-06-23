New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.70. 756,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,736,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,566 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,456,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,391 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 442,656 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

