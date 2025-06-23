TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,630,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,627,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

