Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 154,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Transition Metals Trading Up 20.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

