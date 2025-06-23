Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 84 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 2,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.