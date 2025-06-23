Head to Head Contrast: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) vs. China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

Volatility & Risk

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BlueChemical has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CVR Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Dividends

CVR Partners pays an annual dividend of $9.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. China BlueChemical pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. CVR Partners pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CVR Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CVR Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $525.32 million 2.98 $60.90 million $7.13 12.83 China BlueChemical $1.66 billion 0.47 $149.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares CVR Partners and China BlueChemical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China BlueChemical has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Partners.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and China BlueChemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners 13.95% 25.44% 7.58% China BlueChemical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CVR Partners beats China BlueChemical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

About China BlueChemical

(Get Free Report)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea, methanol, phosphorus fertilizers, including mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, compound fertilizers, and acrylonitrile. In addition, the company manufactures and sells bulk blending fertilizers and woven plastic bags. Further, it is involved in port operations; provision of transportation services, overseas shipping services; and trades in fertilizers, chemicals, and coal and coal products, as well as mining of coal. Additionally, the company engages in mining and processing of phosphate; and manufacturing and sale methyl methacrylate. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China BlueChemical Ltd. is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.