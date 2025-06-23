BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,627 shares.The stock last traded at $91.08 and had previously closed at $90.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHKLY

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.7284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.09%.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.