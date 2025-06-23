BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,627 shares.The stock last traded at $91.08 and had previously closed at $90.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHKLY
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.7284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.09%.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Hong Kong
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.