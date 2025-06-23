Contrasting Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Innovation Beverage Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.55 $850,000.00 $0.02 275.50 Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovation Beverage Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crimson Wine Group and Innovation Beverage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Innovation Beverage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.77% 0.29% 0.25% Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Innovation Beverage Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

