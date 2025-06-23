Landore Resources (LON:LND) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.91 ($0.04), with a volume of 2891604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Landore Resources Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,109.54). 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

