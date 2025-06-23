New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and New Era Helium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -544.15% -6.10% -5.86% New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and New Era Helium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $514,839.00 55.87 -$3.21 million ($8.00) -2.29 New Era Helium $530,000.00 15.29 -$13.78 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Houston American Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Era Helium.

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Era Helium has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of New Era Helium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Era Helium beats Houston American Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

