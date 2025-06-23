Head to Head Review: CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) versus Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and CIMG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 1.07 $29.03 million $0.15 70.77 CIMG $3.79 million 2.23 -$8.75 million ($7.37) -0.04

Risk & Volatility

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savers Value Village, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Savers Value Village has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Savers Value Village and CIMG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 3 5 1 2.78 CIMG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than CIMG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and CIMG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 1.59% 8.13% 1.82% CIMG N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Savers Value Village beats CIMG on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About CIMG

(Get Free Report)

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

