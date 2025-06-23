Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.61. Wartsila shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 346 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRTBY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Wartsila Trading Up 2.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

