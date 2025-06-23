ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.35. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands.

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 12.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $862.61 million during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

