Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $185.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.