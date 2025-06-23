CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $481.03 and last traded at $482.00. 1,569,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,794,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.43 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock valued at $87,750,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.