Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Oracle, Exxon Mobil, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks, often referred to as inventory, encompass the raw materials, work-in-process and finished goods that a manufacturer holds at various stages of production. They appear as current assets on the balance sheet and are critical for maintaining uninterrupted operations and meeting customer demand. Effective management of these stocks seeks to minimize holding costs while avoiding production delays or stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.75. 6,949,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,934. The company has a market capitalization of $572.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.32. 10,219,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,627,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.50. 4,216,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,836. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

