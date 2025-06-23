CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.50 and last traded at $179.98. Approximately 8,491,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,726,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CoreWeave Stock Down 7.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

