Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,443,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 606,734 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. B. Riley downgraded Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Northland Capmk downgraded Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $803.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.