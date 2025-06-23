Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) vs. Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) Head-To-Head Survey

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Britannia Bulk”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 0.88 $367.31 million $10.99 3.59 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 9.22, indicating that its share price is 822% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 25.44% 10.41% 5.70% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.76%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company’s logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

