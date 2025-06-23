AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $47.46. Approximately 8,184,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,452,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,265.36. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

