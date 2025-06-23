World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS) Insider Ilya Merenzon Sells 2,300,000 Shares

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Merenzon sold 2,300,000 shares of World Chess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £69,000 ($92,629.88).

Ilya Merenzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Ilya Merenzon sold 3,200,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £96,000 ($128,876.36).

On Friday, June 20th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,200,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £66,000 ($88,602.50).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ilya Merenzon sold 4,740,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £142,200 ($190,898.11).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,500,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £75,000 ($100,684.66).

On Friday, June 6th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,600,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £104,000 ($139,616.06).

On Monday, June 9th, Ilya Merenzon sold 1,800,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £72,000 ($96,657.27).

On Thursday, June 12th, Ilya Merenzon sold 5,000,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £150,000 ($201,369.31).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ilya Merenzon purchased 20,000,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £600,000 ($805,477.25).

World Chess Stock Performance

LON:CHSS traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,072. World Chess PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

World Chess Company Profile

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

