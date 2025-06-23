NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.
NXXT stock remained flat at $2.99 during midday trading on Monday. 53,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NextNRG has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.59.
NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.
NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
