NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.

NextNRG Stock Performance

NXXT stock remained flat at $2.99 during midday trading on Monday. 53,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NextNRG has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.59.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NextNRG

About NextNRG

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in NextNRG during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNRG in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

