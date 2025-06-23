ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.18.
Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.
