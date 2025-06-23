Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) versus Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Financial Review

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -24.23% -58.73% -21.05%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Biotricity and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.81 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.36 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $14.29 million 0.33 -$3.46 million ($3.10) -0.94

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; and Podiacyn, a foot care product. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; MicrocynVS, a veterinarian-strength animal care product used in vet clinics and animal hospitals; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; Acuicyn, an antimicrobial prescription solution for the treatment of blepharitis and the daily hygiene of eyelids and lashes; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

