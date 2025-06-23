Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £181,330.68 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Nunn purchased 238,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68 ($243,429.56).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 74.88 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 83,902,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,036,375. The firm has a market cap of £45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 52.44 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.19 ($1.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.80.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 71 ($0.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.82) to GBX 71 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.25 ($0.86).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

