Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

